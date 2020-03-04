The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Praises Zoya Akhtar And Meghna Gulzar After Slamming Their Films Recently

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel is known to make headlines for various reasons. She recently went on to praise Zoya Akhtar and Meghna Gulzar for their hard work

Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is known to make headlines for various reasons. She was recently in the news for slamming  Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and quite a few other celebs from Bollywood. Rangoli Chandel recently took to Twitter to show love towards many filmmakers such as Meghna Gulzar, Zoya Akhtar, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She went on to praise them for their good work as a filmmaker and as a woman. She also said that they have dominated the industry as a woman because, a few years ago, women were not allowed to do such things. Check out her tweets here.

 

 

Also read | Ranveer Singh's Loss Is Vicky Kaushal's Gain For Meghna Gulzar's Next Film

Earlier to this, Rangoli Chandel has slammed Meghna Gulzar and Zoya Akhtar’s movies for winning big at the Filmfare Award. She went on to call them biased and also criticised the actor of the film. Check out some of her tweets here.

rangoli chandel, alia bhatt, gully boy, raazi

Also read | Meghna Gulzar Calls Deepika's JNU Visit A Personal Choice: Here's Why We're Not Buying It

rangoli chandel, alia bhatt, gully boy, raazi

Gully Boy received accolades at the award show and won Best Actor, Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay awards. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. On the hand, Meghna Gulzar’s film Raazi also received praise for its storyline and ensemble star cast. The film starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Also read | Here's Why Rangoli Chandel Wants To Volunteer For PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs Campaign

Also read | Rangoli Chandel & Husband To Adopt A Baby Girl, Reveal Name Given By Kangana Ranaut

 

 

