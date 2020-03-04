Rangoli Chandel Praises Zoya Akhtar And Meghna Gulzar After Slamming Their Films Recently

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is known to make headlines for various reasons. She was recently in the news for slamming Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and quite a few other celebs from Bollywood. Rangoli Chandel recently took to Twitter to show love towards many filmmakers such as Meghna Gulzar, Zoya Akhtar, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She went on to praise them for their good work as a filmmaker and as a woman. She also said that they have dominated the industry as a woman because, a few years ago, women were not allowed to do such things. Check out her tweets here.

On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers (cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound ... they have incredible stories to share ( cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

How they managed to conquer a field where few years ago women weren’t even allowed, you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement sir, please consider at least one of them 🥰🙏

Regards — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

Earlier to this, Rangoli Chandel has slammed Meghna Gulzar and Zoya Akhtar’s movies for winning big at the Filmfare Award. She went on to call them biased and also criticised the actor of the film. Check out some of her tweets here.

Gully Boy received accolades at the award show and won Best Actor, Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay awards. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. On the hand, Meghna Gulzar’s film Raazi also received praise for its storyline and ensemble star cast. The film starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

