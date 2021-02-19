Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows How Taimur Ali's 'gorgeous Bedcovers' Look Like

On Friday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her son, Taimur Ali Khan's bedroom. Kareena showed how his gorgeous bedcovers looked like. Kareena's baby Tim sleeps on bedcovers that have linings on them. The little star received them from Bebo's friend, Ritakshi. Not only this but since mommy-to-be is soon expecting her second child, the Angrezi Medium actor received another lavish gift from her friend, Poonam Damania.

Here's how Taimur's bedcovers look like

Meanwhile, Poonam gifted a huge hamper to Kareena Kapoor Khan which included a swaddle, some gifts, and a lot more. After this, Bebo sent warm wishes for the newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi. She went on to call them "beautiful".

Kareena Kapoor's due date is just around the corner and the star is all set to welcome her second child. Earlier, her husband Saif Ali Khan was spotted in the city with some gifts in his hand. More so, a video of a man carrying a huge blue and pink hamper to the duo's house also surfaced on the internet. On Friday afternoon, Kareena walked out of her house in a cheetah-print frilly gown. She was accompanied by her son, Taimur Ali Khan. While the former was seen wearing her glasses, the latter put on a mask and left his residence. The Good Newwz actor also waved at the paps who were standing outside her house in Bandra.

Ahead of their second baby's arrival, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan shifted into a new abode which is right next to the building they lived in before. On January 16, the couple moved into their new plush residence and sister Karisma also posted pictures from the housewarming. "Door to new beginnings," Bebo wrote on Instagram and soon Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Aadar Jain, and many others congratulated the couple. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming movie, Lal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and others. She wrapped up the shooting for the same in October 2020.

