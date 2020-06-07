Rani Mukerji's 'Aiyyaa', Other Films Directed By Sachin Kundalkar

Rani Mukerji, one of the most influential actors in Bollywood, has worked with several prominent actors and directors over the years. The actor has even collaborated with Sachin Kundalkar in Aiyyaa. Kundalkar, one of the more prominent filmmakers in the industry, has bagged several awards and accolades, including National Film Awards. His works remain widely revered among critics. With all that said now, here are some of the most popular movies directed by Sachin Kundalakar:

Rani Mukerji's Aiyaa and other Sachin Kundalkar-directed movies

Aiyyaa

This is the only movie where Rani Mukerji collaborated with the famous filmmaker Sachin Kundalkar. The 2012 Hindi romantic comedy-drama features Rani Mukerji, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and other Marathi actors including Subhodh Bhave and Nirmiti Sawant. Rani Mukerji was highly praised for her performance and was even admired by critics. The soundtrack of the movie bagged top position on various platforms in India. Shalmali Kholgade is even nominated 5th Mirchi Music Awards under the category of Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year.

Gulabjaam

Featuring Siddharth Chandekar and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles, the Sachin Kundalkar-directorial narrated the life story of a guy named Aditya meets a lady named Radha in Pune and requests her to teach some lessons on Marathi cuisine. However, Radha declines and challenges him to pass a test in order to learn to make Marathi cuisine. Sachin Kundalkar, with its comic script, impressed the critics with this film. The Marathi movie even made its way on the list of entries of Oscars for the year 2019 under the regional category.

Nirop

In Sachin Kundalkar's directorial, Sameer Dharmadhikari features alongside Devika Daftardar in pivotal roles. The Marathi flick narrates a very interesting story of a guy named Shekhar and wife, and how their life changes when they decide to move to their hometown before visiting France for work. Samee Dharmadhikari and Devika Daftardar's performances in the film were highly acclaimed. Director Sachin Kundalkar directed the movie effortlessly and the movie even bagged National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. Kundalkar was not only a director but also a writer for the movie. It is one of the highly revered films of the director.

Gandha

Helmed by Sachin Kundalkar, Gandha is a Marathi film that received widespread acclaim from critics. The plot revolves around three women and how their strong sense of smell rules their different walks of life. The 2009 flick features Girish Kulkarni, Amruta Subhash, Milind Soman, Sonali Kulkarni and Neena Kulkarni in prominent roles. Sachin Kundalkar, who is even the writer for the movie, received praise for his well-constructed storyline and through-provoking ideas portrayed in the movie. The film bagged National Film Awards for its Audiography and Screenplay.

