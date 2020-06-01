Nehha Pendse Joins The League By Preparing Rotis For Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

Nehha Pendse has been making headlines for her yoga fitness workout video that she posted recently. Apart from that, she also garnered massive appreciation for her contribution to the people fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor distributed Rotis for the migrant workers. Read on to know the full story:

Nehha Pendse joined the league by making Rotis for the migrant workers

Several celebrities are lending their hand to help all the needy people amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises. Many actors donated funds to fights against the pandemic crises, while some celebrities landed on the ground to help them. Nehha Pendse too contributed towards fighting the battle against COVID-19. The actor prepared Rotis for all the workers who have migrated to the city for job purposes and who are returning back to their states from Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Jitendra Joshi Comes Up With A Coronavirus Rap Song To Salute The India's Police Forces

Several celebrities who work in Hindi as well as Marathi films have shared their perspectives on the issue and have appreciated the frontline workers fighting the pandemic crises. Reportedly, Nehha Pendse took it to her social media account and shared about her contribution.

As per the reports, she shared that along with her society, several other societies have come together to prepare Rotis with aims to help the migrant workers, who are stuck with basic human necessities like food and water. The actor even shared that they will be distributing rotis near the Racecourse area.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Worked In Marathi Films

Nehha Pendse is an avid social media user and she has been actively posting throwback pictures and her several photos in various outfits on social media. The actor never fails to impress her fans with her posts. Pendse keeps her fans updated on her daily activities.

On the work front, Nehha Pendse has been away from the silver screen. However, she has been staying in touch with her fans and entertaining them through social media. The actor was last seen in Nagarsevak. Her Natsamrat, in 2016, was a massive success that features Nana Patekar in the lead role.

Nehha Pendse essayed the role of Neha Makrand Belwalkar, who is the daughter-in-law of Appa (Nana Patekar) and her character does not like Appa's straightforward nature. Pendse is also known for her appearance in Bigg Boss season 12. Some of her notable performances came in movies like Devdas, Balkadu, Touring Talkies, Dusari Goshta, among many others.

ALSO READ | Sonalee Kulkarni's Engagement: Marathi Celebs Who Congratulated The Actor On Her Birthday

ALSO READ | Nehha Pendse's Yoga Workout Video Is Spreading The Fitness Bug Amongst Her Fans | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.