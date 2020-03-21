Rani Mukerji's Birthday: Best Films Of The 'Ghulam' Actress Released Before 2000s

Rani Mukerji turns a year older on Saturday. The 42-year old beauty has entertained the audiences for over one and a half decades. In her career span, she has taken up versatile roles and has acted in various genres of movies. On the occasion of the Piya Piya actor's birthday, let us take a look at some of her best films from the 1990s.

Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997)

Rani Mukerji’s first Bollywood movie was the 1997 released movie ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’, in which she portrayed the role of a rape survivor. It is said that Rani did this film because of her mother. Although the movie did not work well at the box-office, this dramatic film brought Rani in limelight and her acting skills were noticed by critics.

Ghulam (1998)

Rani Mukerji's breakthrough role was in Vikram Bhatt's 1998 released film Ghulam. She was paired opposite Aamir Khan. The famous song of the film Aati Kya Khandala grabbed millions of eyeballs. It is said that Rani was nicknamed the 'Khandala girl' after the track gained popularity and her style in the film was the talk of the town then.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is undoubtedly one of the most popular films of the 90s. The film directed by debutant Karan Johar featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead. As college buddies, Rahul and Anjali gave friendship goals to many. The film completed 21 years in 2019.

Mehendi (1998)

'Mehndi' was directed by Hamid Ali Khan which released in the year 1998. The plot of the film revolved around Rani who played the role of a young bride who battled the culture of dowry. The film featured Faraaz Khan, Ushma Rathod, Shakti Kapoor and many more.

Hello Brother (1999)

Rani Mukerji shared the screen with Salman Khan for the first time in the 1999 released film Hello Brother. The film was directed by Salman's brother Sohail Khan. The film featured Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles.

