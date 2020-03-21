Rani Mukerji Birthday: Times The 'Hichki' Star Played 'Pooja' Onscreen

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in critically acclaimed film Mardaani 2, has won the hearts of millions with her unconventional acting skills. After marking her debut in 1989, Rani Mukerji essayed many powerful characters that unfolded the state of women. Apart from social-drama films, in various commercial films, she flaunted her grace and glamour. Though each of her characters was different than the other, a few of them share the same name. Here are Rani Mukerji's Bollywood films in which she portrayed the character name Pooja.

Times Rani Mukerji portrayed Pooja

Mehndi

Mehndi, a film released in 1998, was undoubtedly an inspiring story for many women. The film unfolds the struggle of a woman, who experiences domestic violence and disrespect from her in-laws and husband because her father was unable to give them dowry. With the point keeping in mind that the film was released in 1998 when these practices were active, a film talking about the dark side of the society gives an insight into the state of women at that time. The film also features Faraaz Khan and Ushma Rathod in the lead among others.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega..., starring Preity Zinta and Salman Khan and along with Rani Mukerji, released in 2000. The musical drama unfolds the story of a struggling singer, whose life turns upside down when he rescues a girl from an accident. To take advantage of the situation he pretends to be her groom. But the twist comes when he gradually starts falling for her best friend. Rani Mukerji essayed the character name Pooja Oberoi, who is in a vigil coma in the first half of the film.

Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai...

Rani Mukerji shared the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in 2001's release Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai... The film also features Sushmita Sen and Jackie Shroff in the lead cast. The film revolves around the life of a small village man, who one day learns the evil plans of his mentor. Rani Mukerji as Pooja played the female lead. The Goldie Behl directorial was a debacle at the box-office.

