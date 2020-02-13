Saif Ali Khan Reveals THIS Is The Dating Advice That Rani Mukerji Gave Him

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been together for almost 11 years now. The couple, popularly referred to as 'Saifeena', has given their fans many couple goals over the years. Saif recently made an appearance on his wife Kareena's talk show What Women Want 2 and the highly-anticipated episode is finally out.

During the show, the couple spoke different aspects of married life. Amidst all this, Saif Ali Khan shared an interesting dating tip which actor Rani Mukerji gave him when he had just started dating Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif revealed that since he had never gone out with a working actress before, Rani had told him to just behave as if he was in a relationship with a man.

Saif further added that Rani was telling him to not get into the gender roles but about treating your partner like an equal. He further added saying that Rani meant it in the sense of having two heroes in the house and then one can have no problems in a relationship. Adding further Saif said that Rani was absolutely right. Kareena seemed impressed by this advice that Rani had given Saif back in the day and she felt that it was a very cool thing to say.

Talking about their marriage, Saif Ali Khan also said that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bit more organised than him. He also added further saying that her time management is amazing and he respects the same. Making a joke about this, Kareena said that everyone knows that it was all her management skills behind everything.

Watch the full episode below

