Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji-starrer Declared A Hit

Mardaani 2 stars Rani Mukerji, as she reprises her role of, Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Gopi Puthran, it is an action thriller film. The movie is a sequel to 2014 released Mardaani and released in theatres on January 13, 2019, with mostly positive reviews. Read to know its collection till now.

Mardaani 2 box office collection

Mardaani 2 had a slow start on the first day as it collected ₹3.80 crores. However, after the positive word of mouth the collection went up. It earned ₹6.55 crore on Saturday and ₹7.80 crores on Sunday, taking its first-weekend collection to ₹18.15 crores and the overseas weekend was also fare.

The film fared well over the weekdays. It crossed the week one biz of its first instalment. The first-week collection of the movie was ₹28.05 crore and week one at the international market was around ₹8.53 crores.

Mardaani 2 faced big competition in theatres from its second week. Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg in second and multi-starrer Good Newwz in the third week. However, it remained slow but steady at the box office with Week 2 collection being ₹12.15 crore and week 3 collection being ₹5.05 crore and total collection till 3 weeks was ₹45.25 crores.

#Mardaani2 declines on Day 8 [second Fri] due to heavy reduction of screens and shows + a biggie hitting the screens [#Dabangg3]... Also, biz was affected in several circuits... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 29.20 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

The week 4 collection of the film was around ₹2.10 crore. After a good one month facing biggies, the movie received a hit verdict. The week 5 collection has been declined in lakhs, as it is running only on the limited screen.

#Mardaani2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 28.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 12.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 5.05 cr

Week 4: ₹ 2.10 cr

Week 5: ₹ 16 lakhs [74 screens]

Total: ₹ 47.51 cr#India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2020

Police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy goes up against a young, and ferocious man who goes on raping and murdering women. How Roy catches him, is a tale of thrill and mystery. The movie has clashed with The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala.

