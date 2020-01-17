The Debate
Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji-starrer Declared A Hit

Bollywood News

Mardaani 2 stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role of a female cop. The action thriller film was released in theatres in 2019. Check its box office collection

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 stars Rani Mukerji, as she reprises her role of, Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Gopi Puthran, it is an action thriller film. The movie is a sequel to 2014 released Mardaani and released in theatres on January 13, 2019, with mostly positive reviews. Read to know its collection till now.

Also Read | Mardaani 2 Review: Rani Mukerji Starrer Receives Rave Reviews From The Audience

Mardaani 2 box office collection

Mardaani 2 had a slow start on the first day as it collected ₹3.80 crores. However, after the positive word of mouth the collection went up. It earned ₹6.55 crore on Saturday and ₹7.80 crores on Sunday, taking its first-weekend collection to ₹18.15 crores and the overseas weekend was also fare.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Scores Hattrick Of Hits With Mardaani 2, Says 'I Let My Work Do The Talking'

The film fared well over the weekdays. It crossed the week one biz of its first instalment. The first-week collection of the movie was ₹28.05 crore and week one at the international market was around ₹8.53 crores.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 Vs Hichki Box Office Collection Compared!

Mardaani 2 faced big competition in theatres from its second week. Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg in second and multi-starrer Good Newwz in the third week. However, it remained slow but steady at the box office with Week 2 collection being ₹12.15 crore and week 3 collection being ₹5.05 crore and total collection till 3 weeks was ₹45.25 crores.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji's Mardaani Vs Mardaani 2 Box Office Comparison

The week 4 collection of the film was around ₹2.10 crore. After a good one month facing biggies, the movie received a hit verdict. The week 5 collection has been declined in lakhs, as it is running only on the limited screen.

Police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy goes up against a young, and ferocious man who goes on raping and murdering women. How Roy catches him, is a tale of thrill and mystery. The movie has clashed with The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

 

Published:
