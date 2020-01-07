Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 Vs Hichki Box Office Collection Compared!

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's Hitchki and Mardaani 2 were declared super hits at the box office. Rani Mukerji received praises for her characters in both the movies. Here’s a comparison of both the films in terms of box office collection.

Mardaani 2

The sequel of the film Mardaani, Mardaani 2 was also a super hit film. Rani Mukerji was appreciated for her bold role in the film. The story is based on the life of a police officer who challenges a serial killer who rapes young women. Film critic Taran Adarsh, tweeted about the box-office collection on his official Twitter account. The film collected ₹45 crores till the fourth week but, the film collected less according to the film Hichki.

#Mardaani2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 28.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 12.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 5.05 cr

Total: ₹ 45.25 cr#India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

Hichki

Hichki was a film about an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome and wishes to teach a class. The film focuses on her struggles of teaching a class of notorious students and her ambition which helps her focus on her dreams. The film was officially declared a commercial success worldwide which was mentioned by Taran Adarsh.

