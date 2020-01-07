The Debate
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 Vs Hichki Box Office Collection Compared!

Bollywood News

Rani Mukerji received praises for her characters in both Mardaani 2 and Hitchki. Here’s a comparison of both the films in terms of Box Office collection.

rani mukerji

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's Hitchki and Mardaani 2 were declared super hits at the box office. Rani Mukerji received praises for her characters in both the movies. Here’s a comparison of both the films in terms of box office collection.

Read  Mardaani 2 Has A Commendable Box Office Collection After Three Weeks

Mardaani 2 vs Hichki: Box-office collection

Mardaani 2

The sequel of the film Mardaani, Mardaani 2 was also a super hit film. Rani Mukerji was appreciated for her bold role in the film. The story is based on the life of a police officer who challenges a serial killer who rapes young women. Film critic Taran Adarsh, tweeted about the box-office collection on his official Twitter account. The film collected ₹45 crores till the fourth week but, the film collected less according to the film Hichki.

Hichki

Read Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan Says Reunion With Rani Mukerji Will Not Be Like Hum Tum 2

Read Rani Mukherji Spills The Beans On Her Film Mardaani 2, Calls It An 'expression Of Rage' 

Hichki was a film about an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome and wishes to teach a class. The film focuses on her struggles of teaching a class of notorious students and her ambition which helps her focus on her dreams. The film was officially declared a commercial success worldwide which was mentioned by Taran Adarsh.

Read From Debut In 1997 To 'Mardaani 2', Here's Rani Mukerji's Bollywood Journey So Far

 

 

