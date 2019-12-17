Rani Mukerji Reveals Why Her Early Career Phase Was Not Pleasant

Rani Mukerji is an Indian actor whose roles have been cited in the media as a significant deviation from previous screen portrayals of Indian women. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 social drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat. Since then, Rani has come a long way. Her notable work includes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Black, No one Killed Jessica, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Hichki, Mardaani, and many more.

ALSO READ| Rani Mukerji To Sonam Kapoor: Celebrities That Slay In An All-red Ensemble

ALSO READ| 'One More Unsung Warrior': Kajol Hails Rani Mukerji For Success Of Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji recently made her comeback in Bollywood with the movie Mardaani 2. In a recent interaction with Neha Dhupia, Rani Mukerji opened about her journey in Bollywood and how her audition phase in the film industry was not pleasant. Rani Mukerji revealed that her journey was very bad because after her audition for some movie her mother told the producers not to sign her in the film.

Rani Mukerji was born in a family with a filmy background. Her mother is a former playback singer while her father is a former filmmaker and one of the founders of the Filmalaya Studious. In her remarkable Bollywood journey, Rani has reinvented her acting style remarkably.

ALSO READ| Rani Mukerji Introduces Vishal Jethwa, The Terrifying Antagonist Of Mardaani 2; See Pics

Professional Front

Rani Mukerji made her comeback in Bollywood with the movie Mardaani 2. The movie is helmed by Gopi Puthran and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Shivani Shivaji Roy who is on a mission to catch a young and remorseless serial killer who is raping and murdering young women in the city. Mardaani 2 also features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles. The movie theatrically released on December 13 and is performing exceptionally well at the box office.

ALSO READ| Rani Mukerji In A 'funny Side Up' Avatar With Neha Dhupia Reveals Key To Look Beautiful

ALSO READ| Mardaani 2: Anil Kapoor Goes Gaga Over Rani Mukerji's Act As Movie Gets Thumbs Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.