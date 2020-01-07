Rani Mukerji's Mardaani Vs Mardaani 2 Box Office Comparison

In 2014, fans saw Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji essay the character of a cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy in Pradeep Sarkar's Mardaani. After a five-year-long gap, the star is back with the second installment of the film, Mardaani 2. In Mardaani 1, Mukerji chases the case of kidnapping for teenage girls and ends up finding the deep-rooted issue of human trafficking. She then works hard to uncover a Delhi-based child trafficking cartel. The film had a lifetime collection of about ₹35.82 crores.

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani vs Mardaani 2 based on Box Collections

In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji was seen retaining her character of Shivani Shivaji Roy. In this one, she locks horns with the devil incarnate, a young and remorseless serial killer who is raping and murdering young women. The film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Vikram Singh Chauhan. Both the films had a slow start at the box office, while Mardaani 2 managed to make ₹3.80 crores on its opening day, the first film made ₹3.46 crores.

When comparing the first week's business of Mukerji's recent films, despite its shaky start, Mardaani 2 has managed to become the highest grosser among her recent films. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the critics and the performances of the lead cast have also been appreciated by all. Comparing their first week collections, Mardaani made ₹22.97 crores and Mardaani 2 made about ₹28.05 crores.

During its fourth week of successful running at the box office, the film finally managed to cross the lifetime collections of both of Mukerji's latest films, Hichki and Mardaani. Hichki has a lifetime collection of about ₹46.18 crores and Mardaani made about ₹35.85 crores. Having a close match with Hichki, the film surpassed it by a small amount bringing its total collection to about ₹46.60 crores.

