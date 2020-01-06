The Debate
Mardaani 2: Here Is How The Rani Mukerji-starrer Is Faring At The Box Office

Bollywood News

The movie Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji has been doing well at the box office since its release in December. Here are the collections so far of the film.

Mardaani

Rani Mukerji's movie Mardaani 2 has been churning out good numbers at the box office. The movie has a total box office collection of ₹ 46.60 crores. The second instalment of the cop movie is doing better than her last two movies, Hichki and Mardaani

ALSO READ | From Debut In 1997 To 'Mardaani 2', Here's Rani Mukerji's Bollywood Journey So Far

Mardaani 2's collection so far:

ALSO READ | Mardaani 2 Box-office Collection Stays Steady As It Nears The End Of Theatrical Run

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The first-week collection of the movie was ₹ 28. 05 crores. The movie managed to collect ₹ 12.15 crores in its second week at the box office. The week 3 collection of the film is ₹ 5.05 crores.

ALSO READ | 'Mardaani 2' Sees A Downfall, Likely To Move Out Of Theatres

Mardaani 2 had already surpassed the opening day figures of Mardaani and Hichki. While Mardaani raked in ₹ 3.46 crore, Hichki (2018) minted ₹ 3.32 crore at the box office on its first day. Here is a tweet by Taran Adarsh on the same:

ALSO READ | 'Mardaani 2' Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji Starrer Experiences Downfall

Hichki's total collection was ₹ 46.18 crores while Mardaani earned ₹ 35.85 crores. Mardaani 2 was also on top when it came to the opening day figures of the three movies. Mardaani's collection was ₹ 3.46 crore and Hichki raked ₹ 3.32 crore at the box office on their opening day. Mardaani 2, however, scooped up ₹ 3.75 crores on the opening day. These numbers are proof that the second instalment of the Gopi Puthran-directed movie collected a decent amount at the box office.

ALSO READ | Mardaani 2 Has A Commendable Box Office Collection After Three Weeks

 

 

