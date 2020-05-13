When Rani Mukerji Opened Up About Not Being Invited To Abhishek & Aishwarya's Wedding

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007, and pictures from their opulent wedding were all over the internet. The extraordinaire festivities were graced by many biggies. But what caught all the eyeballs was Rani Mukerji's absence at the wedding. However, after which, Rani had once opened her heart out about not being invited to the functions.

When Rani opened up not being invited to Abhishek & Aishwarya's wedding

As per reports, Rani Mukerji opened up to an entertainment portal when she was asked about not being invited to Abhishek Bachchan and Aish's wedding. Rani reportedly stated that only Abhishek should answer that question. She even went on to say that it only proved what her importance in their lives is and that what she thought was 'friendship' was actually restricted to being only co-stars on the sets.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, the Mujhse Dosti Karoge! actor exclaimed that it doesn't matter. It became very clear and evident that they were only co-actors and not friends. Moreover, Rani Mukerji stated that inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice so when tomorrow she decides to get married, she will choose only the people whom she wants to invite. A lot has been blown out of proportion, Mukerji said.

Additionally, talking about Abhishek Bachchan again, Rani Mukerji said that he has been married for many years and we should all move on too. Rani also expressed that will she always have fond memories of working with him. Moreover, the Hichki actor hailed Aishwarya Rai and clarified that she had no hard feelings for the latter and that they are always civil to each other. Rani concluded saying that if she sees Aishwarya, she will definitely wish her. She's a fabulous actor from her generation, Mukerji added.

For the unversed, Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai had reportedly shared cold vibes for the longest time after the former replaced the latter in Shah Rukh Khan's movie, Chalte Chalte in 2003. Moreover, the relationship between the duo always made it to the news, as Rani was once also rumoured to be dating Abhishek. However, several reports also stated that the Mardaani actor and Abhishek decided to be just friends.

