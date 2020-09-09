When Rani Mukerji Spoke About How Perceived Weakness Can Be Someone's Strength; Watch

Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actors in the industry today. She is known for his versatile acting and gorgeous looks. The actor came into this industry in 1996, with Bengali movie Biyer Phul, and hasn’t looked back since. Along with being famous for the blockbuster movies that she has given this industry, Rani Mukerji is also well-known for her wisdom and great thoughts. The actor had once talked about how perceived weakness can be someone's strength. Read further to know more what she had to say on the subject.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi's 'Saathiya' Has A Song That Was Later Used In A Hollywood Movie; Read Trivia

Wise words by Rani Mukerji

During the promotions of Rani Mukerji’s comeback movie, Hichki (2018) Rani Mukerji shared a great thought while having candid chat with an interviewer of Republic TV. As the plot of the film revolves around a woman who stammers and the actor too has suffered from a similar incident in her past, Rani Mukerji was asked about how well did she connect to the story and how she overcame her weakness. In order to answer this question, the actor said that in life it’s very important that weakness that is perceived from another person’s perspective could be your strength.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan Or Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji: Which Pair Is Your Favourite?

Rani Mukerji said that it is important to overcome your weakness and turn them into your strength because that shows your true character and true strength. She said that's what is most important for everybody today in life. Rani says this because everybody has come across a stage in their lives where they would have been disillusioned by others and not been believed in and it is those very people who have proved others wrong by achieving their own goals. The actor said that this message relates to everyone and not only her.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Baabul' Was Originally Written For Kajol?

With her, it was the stammering part and with someone else, it could be the way a person looks or their voice. Rani Mukerji mentioned that there are many stories from many different walks of lives that gives one encouragement. Rani Mukerji also revealed that while she was promoting the movie and giving many interviews, she came across many people who opened up to her about their trials and tribulations and how they have overcome it.

Also Read | Check Out Some Of Rani Mukerji's Most Romantic Songs Much-loved By Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.