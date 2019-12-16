Check Out Some Of Rani Mukerji's Most Romantic Songs Much-loved By Fans

Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actors in the industry today. She is known for his versatile acting and gorgeous looks. The actor came into this industry in 1996, with Ram Mukherjee’s Biyer Phul, and has not looked back since. Rani Mukerji's recent release, Mardaani 2. has received a positive response from the audience. Along with being famous for the blockbuster movies that she has given this industry, Rani is also well-known for the beautiful and romantic love songs she has featured in. Read ahead to know more about Rani Mukerji’s best love songs-

Rani Mukerji’s best romantic songs

Chupke Se

The song Chupke Se is from the movie Saathiya (2002). It is sung by A.R. Rahman, Qadir Khan, Sadhana Sargam, and Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. It features Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi.

Jaane Dil Mein

Jaane Dil Mein is from the movie Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Sonu Nigam. It features Rani Mukerji and Hrithik Roshan.

Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishare

Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishare is from the movie Chalte Chalte (2003). The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. It features Rani Mukerji and Shahrukh Khan.

Kabhi Neem Neem

Kabhi Neem Neem is from the movie Yuva (2004). The song is sung by AR Rahman and Madhushree. It features Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

Hum Tum

Hum Tum is from the movie Hum Tum (2004). The song is sung by Alka Yagnik. It features Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

Chup Chup Ke

Chup Chup Ke is from the movie Bunty Aur Babli (2005). The song is sung by Sonu Nigam. It features Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

Tumhi Dekho Naa

Tumhi Dekho Naa is from the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. It features Rani Mukerji and Shahrukh Khan.

Hey Shona

Hey Shona is from the movie Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). The song is sung by Shaan and Mahalakshmi Iyer. It features Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

