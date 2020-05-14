Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Vidya Balan And Rani Mukerji Shook A Leg Together In Public

As the COVID-19 lockdown has put a full stop on all activities including movie shootings and other celebrity events, paps have been surfacing some never-seen-before pictures from their gallery. Recently, a throwback picture of Vidya Balan and Rani Mukherji surfaced online. In this picture, the duo is seen dancing during a promotional event.

The throwback pictures take us back to the time when Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji were promoting their movie No One Killed Jessica. The duo is seen shaking a leg in front of the paps, while Vidya Balan is spotted wearing a kurta paired with denim, Rani Mukerji is seen keeping it casual with white tank top and denim. Vidya Balan's look in the picture is her signature look with minimal makeup and open hair. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji is seen in a never-seen-before, sleek pulled-back ponytail look. Fans have been swooning over these ravishing beauties and complementing them with comments like, “Too much talent in one picture 😍😍.”

In the recent past, Vidya Balan put up a video of a “jugaad” that she has done so that she can have a good shot from the right angle. She uploaded a video where she could be seen trying to adjust an iPad which was placed on a stand so that the right angle for a good capture is obtained. The actor can be seen checking, using her phone, if the IPad has been set rightly. Vidya Balan is all set to record or click herself through the well-set camera. She can be seen wearing a dark red colour salwar kameez which makes her look elegant yet simple. She has tied her hair up into a high bun which helps her silver earrings stand out. Vidya Balan has also added a medium-sized black bindi which completes her traditional attire. The right sunlight coming through her windows gives her the perfect background as well as lighting for the right kind of click.

