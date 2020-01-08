What Rani Mukerji Has To Say On Being Misunderstood Several Times

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s much-anticipated movie Mardaani 2 hit the screens on December 13, leaving fans in the awe of her heart-wrenching performance in the movie. Mardaani 2 received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Rani Mukerji essayed the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fierce cop.

The actor who was recently seen holidaying in London with Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor, opened up to a news daily about her fans who have kept her in the social spectrum, even though she is not an active member of social media.

Rani Mukerji says that she is happy as long as she is making sense to her fans

In a recent chat with a news daily, Rani Mukerji opened up about the massive stardom that follows her, even though she is not active on social media. Talking about how blessed Rani feels, she expressed that the excitement of the audience towards her work has always been a positive critic in her life.

On being misunderstood sometimes over some opinions or views, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor said that as long as she is making sense to some people, it is good enough for her. She concluded saying that she always puts forth her opinion when asked, that is all that concerns her.

Mardaani 2, according to critic reviews, was a super hit film. The story is based on the life of a police officer who challenges a serial killer who rapes young women. Mardaani 2 has been churning out good numbers at the Box Office.

The movie has minted a total box office collection of ₹ 46.60 crores. The second instalment of the cop movie is doing better than her last two movies, Hichki and Mardaani.

#Mardaani2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 28.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 12.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 5.05 cr

Total: ₹ 45.25 cr#India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

