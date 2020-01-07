Rani Mukerji's 'No One Killed Jessica' Completes 9 Years; A Look Back At Her Fierce Roles

Rani Mukerji, who is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, has always chosen roles that have won a million hearts. Rani Mukerji has broken many stereotypes by playing solid characters in quite a few movies that have brought to light several issues prevalent in society. Her fierce, bold and strong characters have always struck a chord with the audience. One such movie is No One Killed Jessica which released 9 years ago, today. The film released on January 7, 2011.

In the film, she played the role of a leading journalist who fought for Jessica and her family. The plot of the film revolved around a model who was murdered over a small tiff with a politician’s son in a bar where she was working. Rani’s character brings justice to Jessica and her family by uniting with Jessica’s sister, the role of which was portrayed by Vidya Balan.

Rani’s feisty performance was not only lauded by fans but she also received a prestigious award for her performance in No One Killed Jessica. As the thriller completes 9 long years today, we take a look at other fierce characters essayed by Rani in the recent past. Some of her films where she played bold avatars are Mardaani and Mardaani 2.

In the films, Mardaani and Mardaani 2 Rani Mukerji played the role of a cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the first sequel, Rani brought light to child trafficking and set out on a mission to find the mastermind behind it. In the second sequel, Rani reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film and chronicles the story of a fierce police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer who is on a killing spree, molesting young women. The film, Mardaani 2 has been doing very well at the box office and has churned out ₹ 46.60 crores in India and counting.

