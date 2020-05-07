Rani Mukerji's GIFs From Movies That Can Be Used In Daily Conversations During Lockdown

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has done a plethora of films and has essayed many different characters. The global pandemic of coronavirus has forced the entire world to stay in lockdown. There are some Rani Mukerji’s GIFs that perfectly reflect how you might feel during quarantine and can actually be your saviour during the lockdown. Check out some of the Rani Mukerji’s GIFs that are that are so hilarious that they are actually relatable.

Rani Mukerji's movies' GIFs

This Rani Mukerji’s meme is you showing up on your family’s video call that your mom forced you to attend. Saying hello to all the elderly members of your house and greeting all the relatives that you met nearly 15 years back. Rani Mukerji folding her hands and saying Namaste to everyone in one swift motion is a very relatable meme during the quarantine.

That very last video call you to make to your best friend during quarantine really feels different. This Rani Mukerji’s GIF is apt to describe how your best friend makes you feel. Working from home plus deal with your family while the whole country is on lockdown can feel a little overwhelming.

Walking out of your room after your fourth nap of the day looks something like this Rani Mukerji’s GIF. You walk out to the living room and your parents look disappointed, you have missed 2 of your colleagues' calls and you can’t even remember what day it is. The GIF from Rani Mukerji's film Hum Tum is quite fit for your quarantine sleep schedule.

Rani Mukerji’s meme is the face you make when you accidentally open too many tabs on your laptop. Between working from home and binge-watching your show on the streaming app we often tend to lose the track of the tabs we open. This is the face you make when your laptop crashes and you know you should not have opened that last tab.

Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan’s meme from Bunty Aur Babli is a perfect response to what you will be doing after the lockdown is lifted. The perfect answer to the most commonly asked question of what are your plans post quarantine is this meme. The pair having fun while going on a bike ride is exactly what life post lockdown is going to look like.

