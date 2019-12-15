When Rani Mukerji's Emotional Range In Her Roles On Screen Left Fans In Awe

Rani Mukerji made a comeback on the big screen after 5 years with the much-anticipated crime thriller Mardaani-2. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is known for her excellent screen presence and her nuanced acting skills. Here, we are listing a few movies where she lit up the screen with her heart-felt relatable characters.

Rani Mukerji’s emotional range

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

In the 1998 movie, Rani Mukerji played the role of Tina Malhotra, an urban girl who is confident and also rooted. Her role in the movie can be characterised as a slightly introverted but that of a strrong-minded girl.

Black:

In the 2005 movie, Rani Mukerji essays the role of Michelle McNally, who can not see, hear and talk. It was her emotional portrayal of the character in Black that the audiences and the critics loved the movie. Rani Mukerji’s effortless performance as a blind, deaf and mute person is evidence of the emotional range of Rani Mukerji.

Ta Ra Rum Pum:

Ta Ra Rum Pum is one of the movies in which Rani Mukerji undergoes an expressive emotional transition on-screen. In the film, her character of Radhika Shekhar Rai Banerjee, who initially is portrayed as a spoilt rich girl. Then, she transforms into a more mature and understanding woman after she meets Saif Ali Khan’s character.

Mardaani:

In Mardaani, Rani Mukerji essays the role of the fierce and outright courageous cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the movie, her impressive and bold impersonation of the character was loved by the audience and critics equally. Her fierce and fearless role of Shivani Shivaji Roy is proof of her emotional range.

Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani and will see the return of Rani Mukerji’s character Shivani Shivaji Roy on-screen. Gopi Purthan helms the cop drama, who was the art director of the original movie. The cast of Mardaani 2 includes Rani Mukerji, Rajesh Sharma, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Deepika Amin and Shruti Bapna in the leading roles. Currently, Rani Mukerji and the entire team of Mardaani 2 is busy promoting the film ahead of its release.

