Rani Mukerji's Romantic Songs That Have Been Sung By Alka Yagnik; See List

Alka Yagnik is one of the most renowned Indian playback singers. She is popular in Indian cinema for her illustrious singing career spanning over three decades. Alka Yagnik is noted in Indian cinema for a career spanning over three decades. She has reportedly also sung maximum number of female solos in her Bollywood career. So, let’s take a look at this legendary singer’s songs which she has sung for actor Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji's romantic songs sung by Alka Yagnik

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye title track is one of the hit songs of Rani Mukerji. The music of the song is given by Himesh Reshammiya, while the singers are Alka Yagnik & Kumar Sanu. The lyrics of this song are penned by Rajesh Malik, while it is produced by Narendra Bajaj. The director of the film is K Muralimohana Rao. The film stars Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Inder Kumar, Mohnish Bahl, Shakti Kapoor, among others.

Tumhi Dekho Naa

'Tumhi Dekho Na' is a song is from the film 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'. This soulful musical ballad will surely make you feel loved just by listening to it. This Bollywood musical romantic drama was produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The music of the movie is directed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The song stars Rani Mukerji and SRK.

Chalte Chalte

The song is from the film Chalte Chalte. The singers of this melodious love track are Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik. The lyricist of this song is Javed Akhtar, and the music is directed by Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit under the banner of T-Series.

Hum Tum

Hum Tum is an amazing song that will tug your heart strings, especially during rainy seasons. It will surely give you all kinds of love and romantic feels. The beautiful romantic number is sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo. The music of the song Hum Tum was given by Jatin-Lalit and the lyrics have been penned by Prasoon Joshi. The song starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan captures the emotion of love.

Aati Kya Khandala

Aati Kya Khandala is a trippy number from the movie 'Ghulam' starring Aamir Khan & Rani Mukherji. Singers of this hit number are Aamir Khan and Alka Yagnik. The music director of this song is Jatin - Lalit and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Nitin Raikwar. The movie cast comprises of Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji. Ghulam was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

