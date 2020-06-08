Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Rani Mukerji: Whose Chemistry Is Fan-favourite?

Salman Khan has worked with several prominent actors and filmmakers in the Hindi film industry throughout the years. His on-screen chemistry with some of the leading actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji has also garnered massive attention. Here's a look at Salman Khan's memorable collaboration with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have collaborated in several movies. They first worked together as an on-screen couple in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie features Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the lead role of Nandini in the movie and Salman Khan essays the role of Sameer Rafilini.

The 1999 romantic drama flick that got premiered at the International Film Festival of India managed to bag 16 nominations. Salman Khan even won Best Actor Award for the movie while Aishwarya Rai also bagged Best Actress Award for her performance in the flick. The soundtrack composed by Ismail Darbar also received widespread acclaim from critics and fans. The film earned net gross of ₹24, 76,00,000 at the box office. It currently has a high rating of 7.5 on IMDb. It is widely considered to be one of Salman Khan's most popular movies from the 90s.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji

Helmed by K. Muralimohana Rao and produced by Narendra Bajaj, the 2000 romantic-comedy flick titled Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye features Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Pooja Batra, Raveena Tandon, Kashmira Shah, and Mohnish Behl in key roles. The romantic-comedy flick has Salman Khan essaying the role of a man named Prem and Rani Mukerji playing the character of Priya Sharma.

The rom-com revolves around the story of a guy named Prem and depicts how he is initially dejected by his love Nisha and eventually meets Priya and falls for her. The film received praise from both critics and the audience. Apart from that, the 2000 romantic-comedy movie earned a net gross of ₹ 6,69,50,000 at the box office. Although the movie may not have performed that well at the box office, the leading pair's on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated by their fans.

