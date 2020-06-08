Rani Mukerji's 'Hum Tum' And Other Romantic Songs That Are Perfect For A Rainy Evening

There are many movies of Bollywood that bag some super romantic numbers that can be perfect for a person to rejoice during rains. Such songs are highly appreciated by the audiences and also loved by the fans because of their romantic representations with rain and romance. These romantic songs can top your romantic playlist and will surely make you enjoy the rainy season. Have a look at this list of songs curated for you to enjoy and rock your rainy evening with these romantic Bollywood numbers.

Romantic Bollywood songs to listen during rains

Hum Tum

Hum Tum title track is an amazing song to opt for rainy seasons. It will surely give you all kinds of love and romantic feels and also help you express your affection to your loved one. The beautiful romantic number is sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo. The music of the song Hum Tum was given by Jatin-Lalit and lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi. The song starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan captures the emotion of how love makes you feel.

Bhage Re Man

The supersensual song featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan's dazzling dance in rains will make your mood spark. The song Bhage Re Man is from the film Chameli, directed by Sudhir Mishra and Anant Balani. The melodious voice of the song is given by Sunidhi Chauhan. The romantic song has got its lyrics from Irshad Kamil and composition by Sandesh Shandilya under the banner of T-series.

Zara Zara

Zara Zara is probably the most romantic song about a woman's feeling and emotions for love. The song Zara Zara stars Diya Mirza and Madhavan which was sung by Bombay Jayashri. The song was penned by the lyricist Sameer and music was composed by Harris Jayaraj. Zara Zara is a romantic song is from the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which starred Diya Mirza, Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Tum Se Hi

The song Tum Se Hi is from the romantic Bollywood movie Jab We Met . This beautiful rain song, Tum Se Hi is sung by the famous singer - Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics of the song are penned by the lyricist Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam. The song Tume Se Hi stars Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor under the banner of T-Series.

Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya

This romantic song portrays Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji dancing in the rains. 'Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya'song is from the movie 'Ghulam' and is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The song starring Rani Mukerji pleasantly dancing with Aamir Khan was composed by Jatin Lalit. The lyrics of this song were written by the lyricist Sameer.

