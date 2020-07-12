Rani Mukerji In 'Sava Dollar' To Deepika In 'Pinga': Female Actors Who Aced Lavani Dance

Lavani is a traditional dance of Maharashtra, that has powerful beats and rhythm. It is particularly performed to the beats of a dholki. Lavani has majorly contributed towards the substantial development of Marathi folk culture. Over the years, this wonderful folk dance form has featured in many Bollywood’s hit dance numbers.

From Rani Mukerji to Deepika Padukone, top actors of the film industry have wowed audiences with their exceptional dancing expertise by performing this traditional dance form. Here is a collection of the actors who have performed Lavani.

Rani Mukerji – Sava Dollar

Rani Mukerji can be seen performing Lavani in the song Sava Dollar from the 2012 romantic-comedy Aiyyaa. Composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song was crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan. From thumkas to latka-jhatkas, the song has it all and is a mass entertainer.

Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra – Pinga

Pinga is a folk song from the 2015 romance period movie Bajirao Mastani. In the song, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra can be seen performing the traditional folk dance of Maharashtra. This Lavani dance number was a massive hit of the year. The song has received melodious voice from Shreya Goshal and Vaishali. The lyrics were penned down by Siddharth & Garima, while the music is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Vidya Balan – Mala Jau De

Mala Jau De is a hit dance number from the movie Ferrari Ki Sawaari. Dressed in red traditional saree, Vidya Balan received rave reviews for her Lavani performance. The song brings out the cultural essence of Maharashtra and is sung by Urmila Dhangar. Composed by Pritam, Mala Jau De is shot on the occasion of a Maharashtrian wedding that is held in the movie.

Helen – Mungda Mungda

This dance number of Helen has been overtly loved by the audiences for approximately four decades now. Mungda Mungda is a catchy song from the 1978 film Inkaar. The song gave Helen a chance to portray something different from her cabaret dance numbers. Dressed in a Koli avatar, Helen can be oozing oomph in Marathi style.

Humko Aaj Kal Hai – Madhuri Dixit

Donning a Koli outfit, Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit sets the dance floor ablaze in the song Humko Aaj Kal Hai from the movie Sailaab. The song features her performing scintillating Lavani moves. Sung by Anupama Deshpande and Bappi Lahiri, this song is regarded as one of the evergreen songs of Madhuri Dixit.

