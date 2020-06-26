Salman Khan With Kajol Or Rani Mukerji; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has collaborated with various actors in the Hindi film industry. He has worked with Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, among others. However, the actor received applause for his chemistry with Kajol and Rani Mukerji. So, we have compiled some of Khan’s movies with them.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji shared the screen space for the first time in 1999 with Hello Brother. It is directed by Sohail Khan and also features Arbaaz Khan in a pivotal role. The comedy movie revolves around a cop named Vishal, who works with the spirit of his donor for a heart transplant, Hero, and investigates Khanna’s drug racket. It had a moderate response at the box office.

Rani Mukerji stars alongside Salman Khan and Preity Zinta in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. It showcases Raj falling in love with Jahnvi, making a love triangle. Upon its release in 2000, the Sajid Nadiadwala venture was a huge box office success.

Later on, the duo worked together in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, which tells the story of an aspiring superstar Prem, who stays with his elder sister Neelu and brother in law Vinod. He falls in love with Nisha and plans to propose her. But she announces her wedding with a wealthy man Rahul. In the movie, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji play Prem and Priya.

They also collaborated for the second time with Preity Zinta in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The movie features Khan as Raj, who approaches Madhubala for a baby. She agrees in exchange for a million rupees. However, Madhubala falls in love with Raj in the process, leading to chaos.

Baabul marks the last venture of Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. The 2006 flick also stars Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Hema Malini in prominent roles. Baabul tells the story of a man who attempts to bring joy into his daughter-in-law’s life after his son dies. However, the movie was a failure at the box office.

Salman Khan and Kajol

On the other hand, Salman Khan collaborated for the first time with Kajol in Karan Arjun. The blockbuster movie is among all-time classics. It did not feature Khan and Kajol opposite each other. But they did a couple of scenes together.

Later on, Salman Khan and Kajol shared the screen space in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. It marks the duo’s first film where they play a couple. The romantic comedy movie was a box office hit. Moreover, songs in Sohail Khan directorial gained immense popularity after the film release.

The duo also played a couple in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Salman Khan essays a businessman, Kajol portrays his fiancé. Khan stole the show with his performance in the movie especially the song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye.

