Rani Mukerji Songs To Add To Your Zumba Playlist; 'Shava Shava' To 'No.1 Punjabi'

Grooving to catchy beats and rhythmic music feels more like a dance party than a workout session, which is exactly what makes Zumba so popular. The dance workout is one of the most popular group exercises followed by many all across the globe. The high-energy classes are apt to keep one fit and one doesn’t have to be a great dancer to feel welcome for this dancing workout session. For having a great workout session, one needs songs with energetic and catchy beats. Hence, here is a list of a few Rani Mukerji songs that one can add to their Zumba playlist.

Dil Bole Hadippa

Dil Bole Hadippa is a hit dance number from the movie of the same name. Sung by Mika Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the video of Dil Bole Hadippa sees Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor setting the dance stage on fire with their impressive dancing skills. Dil Bole Hadippa is apt to step up your Zumba routine with its energetic tunes and crazy beats.

Shava Shava

Shava Shava is one of the most iconic songs from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Shava Shava was jointly sung by Sudesh Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amitabh Bachchan, Udit Narayan and Aadesh Shrivastava. The video of Shava Shava features Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan dancing their heart out.

Bhangra Bistar

Bhangra Bistar is another peppy number from the movie Dil Bole Hadippa. Sung by Alisha Chinoy and Sunidhi Chauhan, the rap portion is performed by Hard Kaur. Bhangra Bistar is an instant mood changer with catchy beats. Dressed as a Punjabi Man, Rani Mukerji impressed viewers by performing Bhangra. The song brings out the mood-lifting spirit of Punjabi people.

Dreamum Wakeupum

Dreamum Wakeupum is a hit item number from the movie Aiyyaa. Sung by Soumya Rao, the music is composed by Amit Trivedi. The video of the song features Rani Mukerji as the queen of fantasy. Rani impressed fan with her South Indian tadka in the song. Dreamum Wakeuopum is filled with catchy tunes and energetic South Indian steps which is apt to perform a Zumba routine.

No.1 Punjabi

No.1 Punjabi is an iconic Punjabi song from the movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Composed by Anu Malik, the Punjabi number is sung by Japinder Narula and Sonu Nigam. Lyrically, the song describes the free spirit of Punjab and its people. The video of the song sees Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan dancing to the catchy tunes.

