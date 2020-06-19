Rani Mukerji's Transformational Pictures Since She Started Working In Bollywood

Rani Mukerji, made her debut in 1997 with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Following that, Mukerji delivered two memorable projects in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Ghulam. Over the next decade, Rani went on to cement her status as the Yash Raj heroine with several hits to her credit including Saathiya (2002), Hum Tum (2004), Veer Zaara (2004) and Bunty Aur Babli (2005), among others. From her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days to Mardaani 2, know more about Rani Mukerji’s beauty evolution over the years.

Rani Mukerji’s complete style evolution

With a lush halo of blow-dried hair and a flawless glow, Rani made many fall for her as Tina Malhotra, from Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. Over the years, a lot has changed, but the one thing that remains constant is her makeup style. Accentuating her best feature, the actor has tried different variations of the smoky eye, glittery shadows, and long lashes that have always complemented her peepers.

In the year 1998, the actor sported shoulder-length hair and kohl-rimmed eyes while playing the role of Tina Malhotra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her middle-parted hair and dark-lined lips were a signature fashion at the time and gave significant fashion goals in the ‘90s. Later, in the early ’00s, she leaned firmly into the zeitgeist and was frequently seen wearing frosty pink lipstick, lots of lip liner, light eyeshadow, and shaped brows.

In the year 2005, Rani attended the IIFA awards in a pink and blue sari, pairing it with purple lipstick and larger-than-life lashes. In the next year, she began favouring kohl on her lower lash line as well, with blush and highlighter becoming a significant addition to her overall look. She started wearing her hair straighter, choosing that over the curls and natural waves of the previous years. In 2011, Mukerji attended the premiere of Shrek 3D, adding dramatic kohl and a smoky eye to the mix.

The year when she starred in the anthology film Bombay Talkies (2013), Mukerji played with some colours. Her saris and lehenga looks were unmissable in 2013. However, post her secret wedding, the actor’s style only made a turn for the better. She was seen gravitating towards all things black.

Later, in 2017, Rani Mukerji switched to sharp trousers, ripped jeans and culottes, and complimented it with a relaxed-fit top or a comfy jacket. The next year her fans saw Rani opting for either traditional or contemporary ensembles. Later, she went to have an all-white look for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s mehndi. However, in recent times, Rani Mukerji has been spotted relying on a trusty classic like trousers with tops or saris.

