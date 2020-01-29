Ranjit Savarkar Slams Pooja Bhatt's 'Don't Support CAA As It Divides My House' Statement

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt stated that dissent is the greatest form of patriotism and asserted that the students protesting against CAA-NRC are sending out a message that it is high time to raise our voices. Bhatt was among a host of noted personalities who spoke at a conference against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). She has since been taken on by Ranjit Savarkar.

As per a news agency, Bhatt added, “I implore our leaders to listen to the voices that have risen in the country. The women in India, at Shaheen Bagh and Lucknow... We’ll not stop until we are heard loud and clear. I’d implore people to speak up more. I don’t support CAA & NRC as it divides my house.”

Ranjit Savarkar slams Pooja Bhatt

However, her statement did not sit well with Ranjit Savarkar, grand nephew of Veer Savarkar, who made a series of derogatory comments attacking the actress and her family. Bringing to light Soni Razdan's (Bhatt's step-mother's) recent pro-Afzal guru remark, Savarkar emphasised his confusion over the statement.

At the conference, the actor lauded the student protesters and women at Shaheen Bagh and urged the leaders of the country to listen and have a dialogue with the protesters instead of demonising them. "I think students have given us a message to wake up, get up and speak up because to speak with silence when we should protest is what makes cowards out of men and the time has come to raise our voices," said Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt have earlier voiced their opinions about CAA and NRC with the latter participating in demonstrations against the newly enacted law.

