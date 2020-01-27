Ranveer Singh's '83' Launch: Moves On-off Field, Kamal Haasan & 'thug Life', Watch Video

When a movie traces one of the most historic events of India, any event related to it has to be grand. The makers of a ‘83, that traces the iconic triumph of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup, lived up to the hype of being one of the most anticipated films of this year. The team, led by Ranveer Singh, saw some icons gracing the grand launch of the first poster and teaser in Chennai.

The event made headlines on Saturday and now the team has unveiled a fun video of all that took place at the do. Right from Ranveer arriving at the Chennai airport in his trademark quirky avatar, there was a lot that happened.

The members playing the famed squad posed in style with director Kabir Khan, and the legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, who Ranveer is essaying in the movie. They even arrived for the event in the ‘83-designed bus.

The team then took to the field and one of the highlights there was Ranveer presenting the bat to Kapil Dev. They were also seen posing with the famous ‘thug life’ glasses.

As they arrived at Sathyam Cinemas, cheers of ‘Ranveer’ greeted them. But, the biggest cheer came from Kamal Haasan, who bonded big time with the lead actor of the movie. The veteran is the presenter of the Tamil version of the film.

The Sadma star joined the squad on the stage. The members also grooved in style as a giant cutout of the first poster was unveiled and the celebrations reminded one of the historic celebrations after ‘Kapil’s Devils’ lifted the trophy at Lord's.

Watch the video here

‘83 is gearing up for release on April 10, 2020. Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone also is a part of the cast and plays his wife. She is also one of the producers of the movie, apart from Kabir Khan, Reliance Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala and others.

