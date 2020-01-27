Ranveer Singh's '83' - Here Are All The Actors Who Are Playing Kapil's Devils' In The Film

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has reportedly created a good hype around it ever since Ranveer's look as Kapil Dev was shared last year on social media. The sports biopic film will revolve around India bringing home the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer has been keeping the buzz afloat by sharing character posters from the film, introducing the cast members and their roles. The film boasts of an extended cast of talented actors. 83 is all set to hit the theatres in April 2020. Read below to know which actor is playing what real-life character in the 83 film.

83 character list

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar Jiiva as K. Srikanth Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal\ Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu Addinath Kothare as Dilip Vengaskar Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri R Badree as Sunil Valson Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh

