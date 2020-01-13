Ranveer Singh Shares First Look Of Jiiva As K Srikkanth From '83, Pic Inside

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Having done a fabulous job at playing characters like Alaudin Khilji, Simmba, and many more, he has successfully created a place for himself in the heart of the audience.

Next, the actor will be seen in Kapil Dev’s biopic, '83. Ranveer recently shared the first look of Jiva as K Srikkanth from '83 on his official social media account. Read ahead to know more:

Ranveer shares first look of Jiiva as K Srikkanth from '83

Ranveer recently shared the look Jiiva as former cricketer K Srikkanth. He wrote, "IT'S CHIKA, MACHA! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation”. Take a look at the post-

Earlier, he shared the look of Tahir Raj Bhasin's look in the film. He is playing the role of cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in '83. He wrote, "TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR #ThisIs83”. Take a look at the post-

Ranveer's look from '83

About the film

'83 narrates Kapil Dev's life journey on how he became the captain of the India national team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Director Kabir Khan said in an interview with a daily that the team will recreate Kapil’s historic knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge stadium in the movie.

The movie has Ranveer Singh who will be essaying the character of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will reportedly playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife in the movie. '83 is set to release on April 10, 2020.

