Ranveer Singh & Other Actors Who Are Working Out At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actors are known to be loyal for maintaining their fitness regime. Many actors make sure to hit the gym almost every day. As the country is in the 21 day COVID-19 lockdown, many people are wondering about how to workout. However, this does not seem to be the case with some Bollywood stars. Here is a look at some of the Bollywood actors who are keeping up with their workout routine at home amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Pays Tribute To Ace Actors Govinda, Shammi Kapoor And Mithun Chakraborty

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The actor recently shared a picture with his wife Deepika Padukone with a caption, “Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! 💕💕#homegymbuddies 🏋🏻‍♀️🏋🏻 my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone”. The actor posted a selfie in which Deepika and Ranveer were seen in their athleisure wear.

Also Read | Virat Kohli To Ranveer Singh; Times When Celebs Turned Photographers For Their Partners

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan recently posted a video in his story in which he was working out at night. He was seen pulling some bars before hitting some punches in the punching bag. He was dressed in blue shorts and a casual t-shirt.

Also Read | When Ranveer Singh Called Deepika Padukone A 'snack', See Throwback Post

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar is also an avid fitness fanatic. He recently posted a series of videos on Instagram in which he was working out at home. He posted the videos with hashtag #quarantine. He also posted several video clips on his stories.

Also Read | WATCH: Varun Dhawan Raps Precautions Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Urges People To Stay At Home

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram to share a series of workout videos. She was accompanied by her trainer for a terrace workout session. She also posted the full workout regime for her fans in the caption to do at home.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.