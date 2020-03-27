WATCH: Varun Dhawan Raps Precautions Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Urges People To Stay At Home

Bollywood actors have been leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about the importance of the current national lockdown which has been implemented to reduce the curb the spread of the COVID-19. After Kartik Aaryan's rap video urging his fans in his trademark monologue style to stay indoors and maintain social distance, Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan has also made a similar rap song for his followers.

The actor shared the short video which also has snips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation earlier on Tuesday announcing the 21-day lockdown amid the growing cases of coronavirus in the country. Varun has tried to warn the citizens about the repercussions of not following the lockdown in a hilarious yet relevant manner. He can be heard saying 'janta curfew rocks' in the midst of the message he has tried to convey in the video.

The rap video posted by the actor, earlier on Friday, has been liked and lauded by many of his friends and well-wishers from the industry and also his fans from all over the world. Varun has been an active supporter of the self-isolation and social distancing measures prescribed by the governments and medical authorities all over the world. The actor also posted a video of his participation in the 'janta curfew' and the subsequent national gesture of gratitude for the COVID-19 fighters in the country.

What's next for Varun Dhawan?

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor will be seen next in his home production Coolie No.1 opposite Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan. He has also committed to collaborate with Sriram Raghavan for the second time in a biopic of military officer Arun Khetarpal.

