Virat Kohli To Ranveer Singh; Times When Celebs Turned Photographers For Their Partners

Bollywood News

From Virat Kohli to Arjun Kapoor, many celebrities click their partner's photos. Read about the times when celebs turned into photographers for their partners

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
virat kohli

Bollywood celebrities have to face the paparazzi everywhere they go from gyms, streets, restaurants to parties. While some celebs are fond of getting clicked, some do not like it. From Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, to Malaika Arora, actors have found the perfect photographers in their partners. Therefore, we have compiled some of the celeb’s best Instagrammable pictures clicked by their partners:

Bollywood actor’s most beautiful pictures captured by their partners

1. Ranbir Kapoor

According to a report, Ranbir Kapoor is quite fond of photography. When it comes to Alia Bhatt, he becomes the cameraman for her. Many times, Bhatt has shared her gorgeous pictures on social media, which were clicked by Kapoor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a deep bond. They spend hilarious moments and click fun pictures, as evident from their social media handles. For his wife, Kohli dons the hat of a photographer and clicks several of her pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

3. Arjun Kapoor

Since the duo went public with their relationship, Malaika Arora gives credits for her wondrous pictures to Arjun Kapoor. He clicks beautiful pictures of his girlfriend. Moreover, they also garner appreciation from other celebrities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

4. Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh drop hilarious comments on each other’s pictures. Besides that, they also click cute and candid photos. There are many instances when Singh turned into a photographer for his wife, which make their way to Padukone’s Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Making Funny Faces Is What You Need To Cheer Your Mood Up

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Most Lovable Selfies With Hubby Virat Kohli

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read: Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan's Hairstyle Was Inspired By Virat Kohli

Also read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Find A "goofy Moment" While Home Quarantining

 

 

