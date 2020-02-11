When The Legendary Rekha Recited Ranveer Singh's Dialogue From 'Gully Boy'

Ranveer Singh recently garnered the Best Actor award for his film Gully Boy at the Star Screen Awards 2019 and was presented the trophy by veteran actor Rekha. During the event, Rekha recited a dialogue from Ranveer's blockbuster film Gully Boy. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Ranveer Singh gets Rekha to enact a dialogue from Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh is known to have a charming personality. He is always found in a happy-go-lucky mood by the fans and paparazzi. Recently, the actor won the Best Actor award for his 2019 musical drama flick Gully Boy at the Star Screen Award. He again came face to face with Bollywood diva Rekha, who presented him the award for the second time. Previously, she has presented him the award for the Best Actor for his historical film Bajirao Mastani.

According to the reports, when Rekha presented him with the award, she recited a dialogue from the film. Now, it was only befitting that she recited another one of Ranveer Singh’s dialogues and said, “Tere bhai jaisa koi hardich nai hai”. The audience applauded at this and Ranveer was seemed on cloud nine.

For the unversed, Gully Boy is considered as one of Ranveer's best films. The film was directed and written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It was produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films and featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role, along with Ranveer. The film went on to be one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year.

What next for Ranveer?

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film '83. It is a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan and will feature Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar. Fans of Indian cricket team are eagerly waiting for the release of this film.

