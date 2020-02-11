Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Binge On Burgers To Celebrate Oscar Win In This Iconic Pic

Joaquin Phoenix has been in the news since his DC Extended Universe film made the headlines. Joker, which featured Phoenix as one of the most iconic villains of the comic world, was one of the biggest and highly rated films of the year 2019. It has garnered a lot of positive response from both critics and fans alike.

Joker also earned various awards at many prestigious award functions in Hollywood. Recently, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the 92nd Academy Awards for his performance in Joker. After the event, Phoenix was seen with his girlfriend Rooney Mara, having a vegan burger. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ | DIY Robert Pattinson's Diamond-look From Twilight Saga At Home

Vegan burger to celebrate Phoenix’s Oscars victory

After Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the Oscars 2020, he went on to celebrate it with his partner Rooney Mara. The two made a quick stop at a fast-food joint in LA’s Koreatown to share vegan burgers. Both Joaquin and Rooney are vegans and thus ordered a to go of two doubles and a side of fries.

A photographer took a picture of the couple enjoying their burgers while they were still in their red carpet attire. Here is the photo of the same that was uploaded by Greg Williams, one of the most famous celebrity photographers.

READ |Oscars 2020: Steve Martin And Chris Rock Roast Jeff Bezos; Watch Fun Video

READ |Kim Kardashian West Wishes She Could Change THIS Flaw In Her Shapewear Line

For the unversed, Joker is a 2019 psychological thriller produced and directed by Todd Phillips. It is the first DC film that told the origin story of DC’s most iconic character, the Joker. At Oscars 2020, the film garnered a total of 11 nominations. Joker has become the second comic book-based film nominated for the Best Picture award, whereas Black Panther the first film to achieve this feat.

READ | Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Album 'Çhanges' In A Fun Post With 'Dude With Sign'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.