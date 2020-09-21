Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty To Reunite For Another Movie After 'Simmba': Reports

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's last collaboration in the cop-comedy movie Simmba helped them gross 240 crore INR in India. According to the recent reports by Bollywood Hungama, the Indian director and the Bollywood actor are reportedly in talks for a new collaboration for a comedy movie. Read on for details about the upcoming movie collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Reuniting for a comedy movie?

According to the reports, Rohit Shetty has a year before he starts to plan about Golmaal 5, as Ajay Devgn's dates are full for at least 12 months and meanwhile Shetty's Sooryavanshi is ready with the final edit. Reportedly, Golmaal 5 was about to be started by October 2020 for it to be ready by Diwali 2021.

Currently, it is being said that Rohit Shetty had a new plan for a new movie, and he shared the story with Ranveer who was excited to get on board with the same. The movie is said to be different than the usual cop genres and action genres that Rohit Shetty's movies are usually based on.

'Simmba' cast

The 2018 blockbuster movie Simmba which was directed by Rohit Shetty featured Ranveer Singh in the titular role of Sangram Bhalerao AKA Simmba. Simmba cast included actors like Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Siddharth Jadhav among others apart from Ranveer Singh. Recently amid the pandemic, the Bollywood movie was re-released in the U.S. in the Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside, Virginia on August 28, 2020.

Ranveer Singh's movies

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in an upcoming sports drama film '83 based on India's victorious 1983 World Cup campaign under Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia Dev. Other Ranveer Singh's movies that are scheduled to release soon are Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Sooryavanshi. The actor will also feature in a Dharma production film called Takht. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has Golmaal Five and Sooryavanshi lined up for future releases, where not much details are revealed about the filming dates of Golmal Five as of yet.

Promo Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty Instagram

