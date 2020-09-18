Ranveer Singh Says "live For The Beats" In His Latest Social Media Post; Take A Look

Ranveer Singh recently took to social media to share a series of amazing photographs. The actor has been treating his fans with some amazing selfies throughout the quarantine period. Therefor, watching him in a photo shoot was a delight for fans. The actor posed for a popular company and looked quite rustic and dapper.

Ranveer Singh looks rustic and raw in his latest post

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared four pictures from the photoshoot that he did. Three pictures from the series were uploaded to his timeline in a single post. One picture from the shoot was posted to his Instagram stories. Fans loved the rustic feel of the photographs and praised Ranveer Singh in the comments section of the post.

Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing shades and a black T-shirt with the American flag on it. Further on, he added a simple chain and a cool watch as an accessory to complete his look. Ranveer Singh also wore a set of distressed denim to further enhance the rustic and rugged look that he was going for. Despite the theme of the photoshoot, Ranveer Singh managed to look quite dapper and was praised for the pictures that were uploaded.

Lately, Ranveer Singh has been sharing a bunch of fan work on his timeline. Fans have been enjoying his unique style and also the fan arts that have come along the way. Ranveer Singh has also been clicking a number of selfies during this period which fans have showered with immense love. The actor also has been giving fans major nostalgia with his amazing throwback pictures of himself from different stages of his life.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a bunch of projects lined up for him. One of the most anticipated movies coming from the actor is 83 which has been directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is a biopic on the historic 1983 World Cup win for India. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film and hence people are eager to watch the spectacular events from 1983 come to life again through the film.

