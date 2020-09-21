Unseen Pic Of Day: Ranveer Singh Wishes Parents '40 Years Of Marriage' With Rare Photos

Actor Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram to share pictures of his parents on the occasion of their 40 years of marriage. The first picture is a black and white picture where the young duo is seen posing together for a picture. Ranveer Singh’s mom is seen flashing a wide smile for the picture while his father made a pout face. Ranveer Singh’s parents were seen donning a casual look.

In the second picture, Ranveer Singh’s parents stood right next to each other. The actor’s mother was seen all glammed up in an ethnic mirror work gown paired with statement earrings. His father on the other hand wore a black and white tuxedo. Ranveer Singh posted the picture with the caption, "40 years of marriage! ðŸ˜‡♥ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ§¿ #purelove #happyanniversary”. Fans in huge number praised the pictures and also sent wishes for both of them. Actor Vikrant Massey also wished the duo with a happy note. He wrote, "Wishing Uncle and Auntyji Ji A bery Happy Anniversary! â¤ï¸". Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s parents’ pictures.

Ranveer Singh on a shopping spree with mom

Earlier, Ranveer Singh was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out with his mother Anju Bhavnani. In the video, the actor is seen entering a shop. He is seen holding his mom’s hand as the duo enters the shop. Later in the video, he is seen coming out of the shop with his mother. Ranveer Singh was spotted wearing a black tracksuit with beige stripes and prints over it. His look was completed with black sunglasses and clean groomed hair.

On the other hand, Anju Bhavnani was spotted wearing an orange coloured top with black trousers. She was also seen carrying a black bag to complete her look. Though Ranveer Singh didn’t pose for the paps during the time when he was entering the shop, after he was leaving the shop, he escorted his mom to the car and then posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at this video:

On the work front

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in an upcoming sports drama film '83. The film is based on India's victorious 1983 World Cup campaign under Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia Dev.

Other Ranveer Singh's movies that are scheduled to release soon are Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and Ranveer is expected to play the role of Simmba again. The actor will also feature in a Dharma production film called Takht. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ali Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is a story about the enmity between brothers caused for the succession of the throne.

