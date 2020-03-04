Ranveer Singh Has Suprising B-town Connect To This Fashionista & It Is NOT Deepika

Bollywood has proven to be a one big family on various occasions over the years. A number of connections have come out in the open which have been very unexpected and out of the blue. One of the many such connections has been the maternal relation between Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are siblings?

The Hindi film industry has a number of related people working together. A few examples of such celebrities have been Priyanka Chopra-Parineeti Chopra and Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, amongst others. Very few people have been aware of the relationship between Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Sonam Kapoor’s maternal grandmother and Ranveer Singh’s paternal grandfather are siblings. This makes Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani and Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor first cousins.

By this relation, Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are second cousins. According to a report by a news portal, this is also the reason why Ranveer and Sonam are not seen romancing each other in any film.

Sonam and Ranveer at the moment

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is all set to be seen in an upcoming film based on the book by Anuja Chauhan, Battle of Bittora. The film was supposed to star Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsoorat co-star Fawad Khan. However, the film was then reportedly signed by Farhan Akthar. The film will be based on a Lok Sabha election.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in the film '83. The film is based on India’s World Cup win in the year 1983. Ranveer Singh will play the role of the former Indian captain, Kapil Dev, while his wife’s role will be played by Deepika Padukone. '83 has been directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. The film is expected to do well at the box office as the buzz around it has been alive for quite some time.

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram

