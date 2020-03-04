Ranveer Singh's Net Worth Includes A Rs 1.5 Lakh Bag And It's Just A Tip Of The Iceberg

Ranveer Singh started his career in the Indian film Industry in the year 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baarat. Today, he is a well-known actor and a blockbuster movie machine when it comes down to box office collections. His recent films Padmaavat and Simmba managed to collect over ₹500 crores and ₹240 crores respectively. Ranveer has also become one of the highest-paid stars of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh's net worth has been increasing year after year, and he currently reportedly earns about ₹32 crores per year. Here is Ranveer Singh's net worth.

Ranveer Singh's net worth

Ranveer Singh's net worth is reportedly about $30 million which if roughly converted to INR will be about ₹219 crores. Ranveer Singh's net worth is all because of his dedicated work. Here are a few things that constitute Ranveer Singh's income.

Things that constitute Ranveer Singh's net worth

Ranveer Singh owns as Franck Muller Vanguard wristwatch he received as a gift from director of Simmba, Rohit Shetty. This watch’s reported price is about ₹4.8 lakhs. Ranveer also owns a silvery-white Valentino kangaroo leather belt bag which costs about Rs 1.5 lakh. The bag has a giant monogram logo.

Other than this, Ranveer Singh's car collection is also enviable. He also owns an Aston Martin Rapide, which costs around Rs 3.29 crores and a Lamborghini Urus which costs about ₹3.5 crores. The actor also reportedly owns other luxury cars like the Mercedes Benz GLS, Jaguar XJL, and Mercedes Benz E Class.

On the professional front

Ranveer Singh will be seen in the film '83. This film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Sahil Khattar in significant roles alongside Kapil Dev. This film is a story of the 1983 world cup that India won and the film will also show the what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has expressed that a lot of things that happen at the hotels and at team meetings are unknown and the film will showcase them, which will leave the fans amused.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

