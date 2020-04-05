Ranveer Singh & Vaani Kapoor's Best Scenes From 'Befikre' That One Can't Get Over

Befikre movie starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles released in 2016. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, the movie did moderately well at the box office and also received mixed reviews from the critics. Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor played the roles of Dharam and Shyra Gill in the film Befikre and their crackling chemistry won the hearts of a million fans. Here's are some of the best scenes from the movie that are still fresh in the hearts of fans.

Best scenes from Ranveer Singh’s movie Befikre

The most fun part of the movie is when Ranveer Singh talks about his ex-girlfriend to a local person he bumps into at the supermarket. That person angrily looks at him but he goes on with his bizarre explanation. Interestingly, the lady tweaks him and then takes away Ranveer Singh's last piece of a cornflake.

This scene shows Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor at their enthusiastic best as they showcase their dance moves at a gathering. Just like all his movies, this is one of Ranveer Singh's movies where he is seen dancing extremely well. While Ranveer is seen donning a white classy shirt, Vaani, on the other hand, looks absolutely gorgeous in a red gown.

Also Read | Here are interesting facts about Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Befikre'; read

Here, the duo discusses that they will never say 'I love you' to each other. Vaani Kapoor also tells Dharam to slap someone randomly on the road, and then she will go on a date with him. A daring Ranveer does that to prove himself and wins Vaani's heart. They share amazing moments together speaking volumes of their notorious relationship.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone 'caught In The Act' By Ranveer Singh Sneakily Devouring 'Khilji' Nutella

Here's a glimpse of all the funny jokes cracked by Ranveer in the movie. It also depicts his bond with his co-stars and how he filmed some of the best scenes in the movie. Even though the 83 actor and Vaani's movie tanked at the box office, the movie's comic storyline was loved by many.

Also Read | Fun facts & trivia about Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

Also Read | Bollywood's love for Paris is evident in 'Befikre', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and other movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.