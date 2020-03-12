Bollywood's Love For Paris Is Evident In 'Befikre', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' And Other Movies

Bollywood seems to have some characteristic locations where they love to shoot their films. While Switzerland will always be on the top of the list, Paris has also been a Bollywood-favourite destination. Many Bollywood movies have been shot in the beautiful ‘City of Love’; whether in front of the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre museum. Here is a list of Bollywood movies that have been shot in Paris:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir Kapoor is cheated by Lisa Hayden in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he takes a “dil tooti chutti” along with Anushka Sharma. The two prance about the steps of Paris and Anushka also mimics the iconic chiffon saree moments of yesteryear actors. However, rather than focussing on the romantic side of the city, the movie captures the artsy and quirky side. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is thus a perfect example of Bollywood’s love for Paris.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Most Unforgettable Cameos In Bollywood Movies; Watch

Queen

A timid jilted bride takes a solo honeymoon trip to the ‘City of Love’ in Queen. Kangana Ranaut’s character shows all that is good and bad about the city. Her character meets a thief in the middle of the night and gets a weird fish dish as her dinner.

However, she also finds a good friend who helps her loosen up and live life. The iconic scene in front of the Eiffel Tower, where Kangana and Lisa Hayden have a bonding moment is one of the best scenes in the movie. Queen is everything that explains Bollywood’s love for Paris.

Also Read: Here Are Sonakshi Sinha's Dance Numbers In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

Befikre

Befikre is a movie that flopped at the box office but is still memorable for the beautiful depiction of the ‘City of Love’. Scenes from the movie are shot in front of some of the most iconic locations of the city like Ponte De Arcs, Montmartre, Trocadero and the City Hall library. This is one of those Bollywood movies about a girl and a boy who try to maintain a no-strings-attached relationship but end up falling in love in the end.

Also Read: Best Proposals In Bollywood Movies Featuring Ranbir Kapoor And Anushka Sharma

An Evening in Paris

The very name of the movie explains that Paris is the location of this iconic Bollywood movie. The movie features the excellent chemistry of Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor. The director, Shakti Samanta also shot the whole movie in this foreign locale at a time when outdoor locations were not so popular in Bollywood. The Eiffel Tower also plays a very important role in the movie’s climax. An Evening in Paris may very well have been the foundation of Bollywood’s love for Paris.

Apart from these, a number of other movies and movie songs have been shot in the city of Paris. The Bollywood movies, Hum Tum and Ishkq in Paris have been shot in the city. Songs like Illahi (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani), Ek Bar Tu (Jeen Sirf Mere Liye) and Man Ko Aati Bhave (London Dreams) have also been shot here.

Also Read: Roadtrips In India Inspired By Bollywood Movies Like Piku, Highway & Jab We Met