Ranveer Singh Recreates Kapil Dev Lifting The 1983 World Cup Trophy In A New Pic From '83

Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming sports drama '83. He shared a glimpse of his upcoming film on his social media handle. Read on to know more about Singh’s Instagram post, and upcoming film '83.

Ranveer Singh holds the '83 World Cup as Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh is highly excited for the release of his upcoming film ’83, which is just days away from its theatrical release. Recently, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor took to his official social media handle and posted a still from his sports drama ’83. He captioned the photo saying, “This is '83.” He also tagged the cast and crew of the film in his Instagram post. Here is the post which garnered over three lakh likes within 30 minutes.

READ | After Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan Apologises For Being Late In A Quirky Way

READ |How Is Shivin Narang's 'Dheet Patangey' Different From Ranveer Singh's '83?



Music artists like Slow Cheeta and Ankur Tiwari also commented on the photo with a dhamaka emoji. Fitness enthusiast Lloyd Stevens also liked and commented on the photo. The film ’83 is slated to be released on April 10, 2020.

READ | Ranveer Singh To Vicky Kaushal; Photos Of B-town Actors Taking A Dip In The Pool; See

For the unversed, ’83 will revolve around ace cricketer Kapil Dev’s life journey, how he became the captain of the Indian Cricket team, and how he led his team to victory and garnered the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film ’83 will feature Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva, and Sahil Khattar. It is directed by Kabir Khan and will be produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

READ | Saqib Saleem Dishes Praise On 83 Co-star Ranveer Singh Calls Him One Of The 'nicest' Stars



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.