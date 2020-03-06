How Is Shivin Narang's 'Dheet Patangey' Different From Ranveer Singh's '83?

Shivin Narang is a well-known television actor who has mesmerised the audience with his roles in popular TV shows like Suvreen Guggal, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and now as Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. Recently, both the leads from the show Beyhadh 2 bid adieu to their television audiences as the show will now air digitally only.

Shivin has seen a lot of fame and name with his choice of roles and currently, he is all set to feature in his first web film that will air on Hotstar. Know all about Shivin's film debut Dheet Patangey which seems to have some connection with Ranveer Singh's '83.

All about Shivin Narang's Dheet Patangey

Shivin Narang's Dheet Patangey showcases the 1983 World Cup and a lot of comparisons are being made with Ranveer Singh's '83. The movie Dheet Patangey is set to feature Chandan Roy Sanyal, Ali Murad, Hardik Sanghani, Tillotama Shome, and Priya Banerjee along with Shivin Narang. The second generation of Adhikari brothers has made a new venture into the digital line with their film that premiered on Hotstar recently.

How is Dheet Patangey different from '83?

Shivin Narang told in an interview with a leading daily that their movie Dheet Patangey is different from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film in three ways. Firstly, the movie was made way before '83 was made. Secondly, the story is about four friends and how their lives are affected during the 1983 World Cup match. Thirdly, the film will be a feature film that will air on the web platform, i.e. Hotstar. A special screening was also conducted at PVR Juhu's Dynamix mall for the same film on March 2, 2020.

All about Ranveer Singh's '83

Kabir Khan directorial '83 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films releasing in 2020. Ranveer Singh will play the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia. '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020, and revolves around Kapil Dev's journey, how he became the captain of the Indian cricket team and how he ended up winning the 1983 World Cup. The film is expected to release in three languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

