Ranveer Singh To Vicky Kaushal; Photos Of B-town Actors Taking A Dip In The Pool; See

Bollywood celebs never fail to impress their fans with their scintillating looks. And when it comes to vacay diaries, they often post pictures of exotic locations. From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, here are some photos of Bollywood actors who impressed fans with their pool pictures.

ALSO READ: After Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan Apologises For Being Late In A Quirky Way

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has one of the most unique Instagram posts and he often shares photos on his social media account. He treats fans with photos of his day-to-day activities. A few week ago, the actor shared a fiery hot picture of himself in which he is seen beating the heat, in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Showing off his muscular arms, the actor posted the photo with a caption that read, "Sun Day".

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. The Uri actor knows how to melt his fan's hearts with a warm smile. He posted a picture of him in a pool and his fans commented heart emoji on the photo. The photo was aesthetically pleasing. Check out the post here.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Is A Sports Lover And These Photos Are Proof

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has become a regular at sharing his videos on his social media account. The actor posted a video of himself doing a backflip dive into a pool on his Instagram account. The video shows the Bharat actor in a pair of blue shorts and a matching blue shirt. He is seen doing a backflip dive into the pool with much ease.

Sidharth Malhotra

Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra often shares pictures and videos from his work out session on social media. From his washboard abs to his on-point style, he has been slaying it the above poolside picture. He set the temperatures soaring on the Internet with the above picture.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's '83 Gets A Trailer Launch Date?

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Quirky Photos With Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty And Taapsee Pannu; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.