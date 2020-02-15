Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Groove On A Bollywood Song, Ranveer Singh Calls It 'power'

Both Nick and Priyanka have evidently shared some of their heartfelt and fun moments on their respective social media from time to time. On Valentine's Day 2020, Nick Jonas posted an adorable post with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram. The power couple could be seen grooving to a Hindi song as Priyanka cheers Nick Jonas on to shake a leg. Check out Nick Jonas' adorable Valentine's Day 2020 post for Priyanka Chopra and the response it received.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dance to Aankh Marey

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were seen dancing to the tunes of Aankh Marey from the film Simmba. Priyanka was cheering for Nick Jonas as he tried to perform the hook step from the song. The two were dancing on a Bollywood track just moments before Nick took the stage to perform in Italy. Nick Jonas referred to Priyanka as his forever Valentine in the adorable post's caption. Actor Ranveer Singh also commented on the post by Nick Jonas.

This isn't the first time Nick Jonas has treated his fans with him dancing to the tunes of Bollywood music. The pop star is often seen grooving to Bollywood tunes and Priyanka has also described Nick as a 'Complete Punjabi'. While speaking to a news daily, Priyanka Chopra had revealed that Nick Jonas often listens to Punjabi music before going on stage. He calls Punjabi music as his 'hype music' and often listens to Hindi radio channels. Nick had also revealed during an Instagram live session that Desi Girl and Bom Diggy are some of his favourite Hindi songs.

Image Courtesy - Nick Jonas Instagram

