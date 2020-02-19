Ranveer Singh's Best Scenes From 'Gully Boy' That You Must Check Out

Ranveer Singh is now considered by critics as one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. He has done several movies and received a lot of appreciation from his fans and audience. The actor who was last seen in the movie Gully Boy was declared to be the biggest winner of the night at one of the prestigious award shows. Fans have fallen in love with his incredible performance. So, here are some of the best scenes of Ranveer Singh in the movie.

ALSO READ | 5 Things We Learnt About Ranveer Singh From Different Chat Shows

Murad's conversation with his father before the final round of Rap Battle

This scene towards the end is very much appreciated by the fans for majorly two reasons. One for the way his father drops his arrogant nature and secondly, for the reason that it helps Murad to gain the confidence to pursue his dreams. The scene opens with Murad's mother (Amruta Subhash) expressing her disapproval for coming late at night and keeping his father waiting.

Despite her husband disrespecting her, she continues to give him importance. Aftab initiates the conversation in his usual intimidating tone, but Murad replies back aggressively asking if outsiders will tell him what to do. Murad cannot be out down.

Aftab realises this and changes his behaviour and stays calm. While changing his clothes, Murad interrogates his father for his own dreams. He explains to his father that dreams are not ties to class and that aiming higher will help to achieve those dreams.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Had A "Good Day At The Office" As Gully Boy Rules Awards Night, Watch Video

Murad expression when he saw people appreciating his work

This is yet another memorable scene of Ranveer Singh wherein he is standing against his father and doing jobs that he does not want to do. After going through all the hardship and pain, Murad is happy as he achieves his dreams and can do more from there. The scene displays Ranveer Singh's flair for drama.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Has This Epic Response To His Fans As They Cheer For Him

Murad's emotional scene

Murad is driving the car and taking his boss's daughter home. He watches her cry but at the same time, he is not able to explain her anything as she is his boss's daughter. A song plays in the background and the scene is full of emotions. This is one of the highlights of the film.

Gully Boy gives the audience a realistic view of the underground rapping scene which is very much prevalent in India. Ranveer's character represents the lives of real talented underground rappers. The movie explores life in slums and depicts the struggles to raise oneself from such conditions and climb the ladder of success.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Filmi Connection That We Bet You Did Not Know About

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.