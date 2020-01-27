Ranveer Singh Has This Epic Response To His Fans As They Cheer For Him

Bollywood’s most loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have fans all over the country. Recently, Ranveer Singh was in Chennai for the launch of the first look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama '83. While making an entry, he took a selfie video with fans who told him that they loved him and Deepika together.

In the video, fans were heard singing praises for Deepika Padukone and how they are a big fan of her. Ranveer Singh then thanks fans on behalf of Deepika. He tells them that it is a video and asked them to say it again and fans reiterate their love, he replied saying, “I love you too! Thank you.” Watch the video here.

Ranveer at the event in Chennai yesterday #deepveer (tfs deepika.padukone.princess on insta)



Fans: We love you and Deepika! We are greatest fan of yours



Ranveer: Thankyou, this is a video, say that again



Fans: We love you and Deepika!



Ranveer: I love you too! Thankyou ❤ pic.twitter.com/KNXYLEATKS — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) January 26, 2020

Fans are already excited as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will come together in '83 for the fourth time. While he will be seen as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, she will essay the role of his wife Romi Dev. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. In a recent interview with, Deepika Padukone said that it was “refreshing” to finally work with Ranveer in a film that was not a period epic.

Deepika Padukone also said that she and Ranveer are keen on working in more such films together. As the characters are completely different, the era is completely different. The costume, the sets are different and even refreshing. She also revealed saying that she and Ranveer talked about doing such films more often together. The film, '83 is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment. The film is scheduled to release on April 10.

