5 Things We Learnt About Ranveer Singh From Different Chat Shows

Ranveer Singh, from the age of 10, has been reported as a self-proclaimed Bollywood movie buff. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat, had tried his hands at advertising as a copywriter as well. In a career spanning less than a decade, Singh has established himself as a powerhouse performer showcasing his versatility through his variety of films.

5 things we learnt about Ranveer Singh on different chat shows

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are like the chaddi-buddies in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor who often appear at chat show together consider each other as the best buddies inside Bollywood. They have been seen to be very close to each other and often share a brotherly banter through social media. They often share wisdom and advice throughout their friendship.

Ranveer Singh is the doting husband to Deepika

The actor who married his long term girlfriend Deepika Padukone in 2018 after a period of six years has kept his relationship sacred. Ranveer is often seen verbally and emotionally supporting Deepika at every event they attend together. One could learn the ways by how Ranveer manages his personal life and professional life. Here is a video showcasing the humble and modest husband that Ranveer Singh is to Deepika:

When Ranveer Singh proposed to Deepika

Ranveer Singh revealed in an interview on their one year anniversary about how and where their love story started. He recalled that both the stars started falling for each other while prepping for their roles in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Although there is no confirmation on who proposed whom first and there is no actual video of the proposal as both of them have proposed each other at several occasions. Here is one such event where Ranveer proposed Deepika amidst an awards show.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's uncanny camaraderie at KWK

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor share an amicable and quite cordial vibe with each other. Their camaraderie is visible at the chat show when both of them appeared together and actually turned the tables and left the host zipped altogether. This was a truly memorable moment.

Ranveer Singh shared a video message for Deepika at a chat show

Ranveer sent a sweet video message for Deepika on a famous song titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.

“like the shining lamp at a temple.. that’s u. You light up the lives of crores of people & U’ve come as a light in my life too I pray to god that even ur life is filled with light. There is nobody like u , God bless u & love u lots"- Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone #Deepveer pic.twitter.com/MeTGcopSVn — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 25, 2017

